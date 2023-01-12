Ruth Mae (Erdman) Hauser

May 18, 1928 - December 23, 2022 Janesville, WI - Ruth Mae Hauser (nee Erdman), formerly of Janesville and Fort Atkinson, WI, died peacefully on December 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.

Daughter of the late Louise and Hattie Erdman, Ruth was born in Fort Atkinson, WI in 1928 and was raised on her parent's rural farm. She married Marvin Hauser in 1948 in Jefferson, WI and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Marvin's passing in 2010. She is predeceased by brothers William, Vern, Richard and Art Erdman and sister Marge Bostwick.