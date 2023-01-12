Ruth Mae (Erdman) Hauser

Ruth Mae Hauser, formerly of Janesville and Fort Atkinson, WI, died peacefully on
December 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.
Daughter of the late Louise and Hattie Erdman, Ruth was born in Fort Atkinson, WI in 1928 and was raised on her parent's rural farm. She married Marvin Hauser in 1948 in Jefferson, WI and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Marvin's passing in 2010. She is predeceased by brothers William, Vern, Richard and Art Erdman and sister Marge Bostwick.
Ruth is survived by her loving sons, Gregg (Janet) of Greensboro, NC and Dan (Marilyn) of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren (Sarah, Danny, David, Scott and Michael), and six great grandchildren along with her sister, Marion Wong of Beloit, WI, brother-in-law Joe Hauser (Helen), sister-in-law Mary Bayreuther (Jack) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth taught kindergarten at Adams Elementary School in Janesville, WI for more than 27 years after graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1945 and UW-Whitewater in 1949 with a degree in elementary education. She loved teaching and took great pride in seeing her students grow and succeed in their lives.
A longtime member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ruth was involved in many church activities including choir and teaching classes. She was also President of the Janesville Women's Club and a member of many teaching organizations. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, golfing and cooking and was an avid sports fan. Her favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Pistons and were only surpassed by her love of watching her sons and grandchildren compete in many athletic competitions.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Bags of Hope (School District of Janesville)
Attn: Denise Jensen
527 S Franklin
Janesville, WI. 53548
or
St. Matthew's Lutheran School
Attn: Kevin Proeber
709 Milton Ave.
Janesville, WI 53545
Visitation and services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave, Janesville, WI 53545 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m respectively followed by a luncheon at the church.
