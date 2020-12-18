May 21, 1924 - December 12, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ruth Mae Alderson, age 96, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Huntington Place Assisted Living. She was born in Beloit on May 21, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Brandenburg) Goodell. Ruth married Leonard Alderson, on September 6, 1946, in Clinton. She worked for Mercy Hospital in the business office. Ruth and Leonard owned and operated the A&W in Evansville for many years. She worked with her husband, a U.S. Marshall, transporting female prisoners as a matron. Ruth enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards, family reunions, and loved dancing. She spent a lot of time quilting, and also enjoyed embroidery and crocheting.
Ruth is survived by her husband; daughter, Sandy (Jim) Bishop; 1 grandchild, Darin (Angie) Bishop; 3 great grandchildren: Brittany (Patrick) Ravenscroft, Dylan (Gwendolyn) Bishop, and Jordan Bishop; 4 great great grandchildren: Roman, Nehemiah, Jonah, and Lucus; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Alderson; and grandson, Brian J. Bishop.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Pastor Guy Vogel officiating. The service will be live streamed on the "Tribute Wall" at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Ruth--Mae--Alderson?obId=19302477#/obituaryInfo. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com