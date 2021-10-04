Ruth M. Wille

Sullivan, WI - Ruth Marie (Olson) Wille, age 98, went to the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI.
Formerly of Sullivan, WI, Ruth was born on April 17, 1923 in Helenville, WI, the only daughter of Albert Olson and Marie (Pfeifer) Olson. She attended Jefferson High School and graduated class of 1940. She was employed at the Jefferson Water and Light Department for five years following high school.
Ruth married Lester J. Wille on May 5, 1945 at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville. They were blessed with a daughter, Diane. Their union lasted 55 years until he preceded her death on November 11, 2000.
She was a dedicated housewife who enjoyed baking and tending her flowers and garden. Her family was very important to her.
Out of respect for the military service of her father and husband, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 82 years.
A longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church (Golden Lake), Sullivan, she was an active member of the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Shop in Watertown and served as a poll worker in Sullivan.
Survivors include her daughter Diane (Roger) Krause of Janesville; her two grandsons Brian (Beth) Krause of Germantown, WI and Kevin (Karen) Krause of Verona, WI; her great grandchildren Brynn, Brielle, Bennett, Emily, and Eliza; and her two special nephews Jim (Marlene) Wille of Lewisville, TX and Jerry Wille of Oconomowoc, WI. Their children and grandchildren were also very special to her. Further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Erna (Gruetzmacher) Olson, her husband Lester, and special niece Trudy (Hanson) Wille.
Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 1 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, W407 US-18, Sullivan, WI with Pastor Dean Zemple officiating. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials to the church are appreciated.
The family would like to express appreciation for the care she received at the Milton Senior Living and Oak Park Place in Janesville. A special thank you to nurse Amy and CNA Jessica of Heartland Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Wille as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.