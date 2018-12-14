August 12, 1927 - December 12, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Ruth M. Bushey, 91, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at her home in Elkhorn surrounded by her family. She was born August 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Leonard and Katherine Hanson. Ruth married Donald D. Bushey on July 23, 1943 in Johnson City, TN. Don died on July 25, 2009. Together, Don and Ruth raised a family, farmed in Highland, WI, and owned and operated Elkhorn TV and Appliance for 35 years. Ruth was a good Catholic, with a strong sense of faith and an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Ruth enjoyed traveling and playing cards with family and friends. She didn't enjoy losing. Ruth was an excellent artist. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild.
Ruth is survived by her seven loving children: Dave (Kay) Bushey of Vancouver, WA, Lee Ann (Charles) Brunner of Elkhorn, Steve (Lani) Bushey of Denver, CO, Debby (Ken Putz) Bushey of Mt. Horeb, WI, Tom (Kim) Bushey of Elkhorn, Tami (Ron) Adams of Elkhorn, and Scott Bushey of Elkhorn; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Ann Breidenbach of Mukwonago, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Susan Bushey; sister, Helen (Ken) Bushey; and two brothers, Leonard (Doris) Hanson and Jack (Marge) Hanson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be Thursday December 20, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in East Troy, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or VIP Services, 811 E Geneva St., Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Ruth's family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Hobbs, Aurora Hospice, and to Ruth's caregivers: Vanessa, Michelle, and Jacintta.
