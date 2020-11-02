Ruth Lucille Schudda

October 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ruth L. Schudda age 100 passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1920 in Union the daughter of Harry and Elma (Burdick) Klitzman. She married Elmer R. Schudda on July 31, 1939 in Dubuque Iowa. She attended Stone Jug School and graduated from Albany High School. Her love for the Green Bay Packers was only surpassed for her love for flowers. She was employed and retired from F.W. Woolworth after twenty years where she ran the candy department. She is survived by two sisters; Marian and Betty, three daughters; Wanda, Linda, and Judy, two sons; Larry and Douglas, twelve grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Steven, a sister Evelyn, two brothers; Virgil and Eldon "Pete", two grandsons Jeffery and Barry.
A private family service will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 with burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Due to covid 19 masks are required and social distancing must be followed.
