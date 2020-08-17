July 5, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ruth L. Roloff, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. She was born in Dellona, WI on July 5, 1936 to Josef and Dorothy (Lombard) Moser. Ruth graduated from Reedsburg High School on June 3, 1954. Later that month, on June 29, 1954, she married Marvin Roloff at the St. Peter Lutheran Church, Reedsburg, and they spent 66 years together. Ruth worked for Reedsburg Canning Factory, Hanscraft Inc. of Reedsburg, Blackhawk Dry Cleaners of Janesville, and was an in-home child caretaker and homemaker. She was an avid bowler, loved to read and play the accordion or organ. She was a talented knitter and crocheter as well. One of Ruth's great pleasures was her yearly fishing trip to Balsam Lake with her grandsons, Jack and Sam.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Marvin Roloff; son, Douglas Roloff; daughter, Diane (Tim) Cortright, of Janesville; son, Dene (Des) Roloff, of the Philippines; daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Richter, of Forney, TX; grandchildren: Joel (Tricia) Guse of Janesville, Josh (Amanda) Guse of Janesville, Jack Richter and Sam Richter, both of Forney, TX, and Jackie (Ryan) Nix, of Round Rock, TX; great-grandchildren: Kate, Eli, and Claire Guse, and Ryan, Wyatt, and Tyler Guse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Dorothy Moser; her in-laws, Harold and Irene Roloff; sister, Betty Stenner; and brother, Robert Moser.
There will be a private service held by the family at a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Ruth's family would like to thank Willowick-Clinton and SSM Hospice for caring for Ruth.