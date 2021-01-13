July 9, 1926 - January 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE− Ruth Kathleen Corkhill, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at home. She was born in Cambridge, OH on July 9, 1926, the daughter of Bert and Kathryn (Laughman) Ankrom. Kathleen was married to Robert Corkhill on May 2, 1964. They were faithful members of St. William Catholic Church.
Kathleen is survived by her 5 children: Sharyn (John) Decker, Shirley VanHorn, Sandra Crookshanks, Sheila (David) Sessler, and Susan Beilharz; 3 step children: Kathleen, Robert, and Timothy; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchild; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Robert Corkhill; father of her children: Fred Beilharz; 2 sons: Fred and Barney Beilharz; step-son, Tom; 6 siblings, a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 14, 2021, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH.