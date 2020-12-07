Ruth "Judy" VanVoorhees

November 25, 1923 - November 29, 2020
Fontana, WI - Judy VanVoorhees was born November 25, 1923 in Minot, North Dakota to Orton F. and Gertrude (Schuster) Stone. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lakeland Healthcare in Elkhorn, with her sons Gregory and Robert at her side.
Judy was known for her generous and kind nature and beloved by her family and friends. She spent her adult years in Chicago city and burbs, Minneapolis, and the past 45+ years in Fontana WI. She had a terrific sense of fashion, and she along her late husband, Ken, enjoyed cooking, caring for others, and spending time with their kids and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her children Ken (Christine) VanVoorhees, Jr., Sandy Brovold, Gregory VanVoorhees, Robert VanVoorhees, and Lee (Patty) VanVoorhees; grandchildren Kim (Jeff) Bell, Trevor (Tracy) Brovold, Travis (Stephanie) Brovold, Troy Brovold, Zak VanVoorhees, Tyler (Caileigh) VanVoorhees, and Nick VanVoorhees; 9 great grandchildren; brothers Bill, Tom, and Ray; sisters Patricia, Diane, and Susie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, Sr., her parents; son-in-law Jan Brovold; grandchildren Kenny III and Sara, as well as her brother Buddy and sisters Bonnie and Mitzi.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, a Memorial Celebration of Life mass and service will be scheduled in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, https://nationalpcf.org/ , Lakeland Healthcare, 1922 County Road NN Elkhorn, WI 53121, or Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
