February 22, 1927 - October 16, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Ruth Joan Lyke was born on February 22, 1927 in Edgerton, WI, to Edward and Elsie (Lemke) Jacobson. She was the seventh of the Jacobson children.
Her father was killed in an automobile accident three months before she was born. Her mother worked hard at many jobs to keep her seven children together during the Depression. Each was taught to be good, love the Lord, and respect one another.
Joan was married to Robert Charles Lyke on September 29, 1948 in Edgerton by Rev. J.R. Hestenes of Central Lutheran Church. The couple farmed on Highway 51 near Janesville until Bob's death on October 31, 1985.
Joan is survived by two sons, Thomas (Cathy) of Janesville and James (Linda) of Milton; two daughters, Nancy (Rod) Hilton of Janesville and Janet Carwardine of Janesville; eight grandchildren, Matt (Kelly) Hilton, Jennifer (Andy) Tranter, Joseph (Lori) Carwardine, Jessica (Kevin) Schneider, Ryan Lyke, Kelly (Andy Ploetz) Lyke, Ash Lyke and Robert Lyke; and ten great-grandchildren, Nolan, Riley and Lylah Hilton, Addison and Isabella Tranter, Grace and Julia Carwardine, Callaway and Maclynn Schneider and Maeve Ploetz.
She was a life member of Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, a long-time member of their CLCW, Altar Guild and Krazy Quilters, and for many years headed the church funeral lunches and the church paper "Insights."
Joan deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and signed every greeting card to them "With Love and Pride," always double-underlining "love" and "pride."
Life presented Joan with many obstacles over the years, but she took each setback with grace and dignity, and always rose to the challenge. When the love of her life passed away and she was on her own for the first time in her life, she showed her true strength by reinventing herself and becoming the independent, self-sufficient person she needed to be. She knew that Bob, the brightest star in the sky, was smiling down on her.
A special thank you to the staff of Milton Senior Living for making her last few months comfortable and pleasurable, and to the many friends and neighbors from the Doty Street neighborhood who loved and watched out for her over the years.
A Funeral Service will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton Friday, October 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The church requires that attendees wear masks.
Joan requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Edgerton is assisting the family. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com