Ruth Irene (Anderson) Tschetter

September 4, 1929 - November 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ruth Irene (Anderson) Tschetter, 93, of Janesville, WI, joined her Lord in Heaven on November 22, 2022. Ruth loved her Lord with all of her heart and was looking forward to spending eternity with Him. She was born on September 4, 1929, in Darien, Wisconsin; the daughter of Lawrence and Myrtle (Townsend) Anderson. She attended school in Delavan, Wisconsin. Ruth married Elgin Toby Tschetter on March 28, 1956, who preceded her in death on November 5, 2013.

