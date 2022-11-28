Janesville, WI - Ruth Irene (Anderson) Tschetter, 93, of Janesville, WI, joined her Lord in Heaven on November 22, 2022. Ruth loved her Lord with all of her heart and was looking forward to spending eternity with Him. She was born on September 4, 1929, in Darien, Wisconsin; the daughter of Lawrence and Myrtle (Townsend) Anderson. She attended school in Delavan, Wisconsin. Ruth married Elgin Toby Tschetter on March 28, 1956, who preceded her in death on November 5, 2013.
She was employed in several different factories. Her last place of employment was Jo Ann Fabrics. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, quilting, and sewing clothes for her family. Ruth was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years and a jail chaplain for 17 years. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two children, Ruth Ann (Bruce) Schwalbe of Janesville and Mark (Kristine) Tschetter of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Jason Storbakken, Jacob, Heath, Cole and Sonja Tschetter, Rachael Delano, Daniel Schwalbe, Rebecca Beverly, and Elizabeth Briner; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, John O'Brien of Waterford, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and three brothers.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at WESTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3227 West County Rd. A, Janesville. Pastor Andrew Hudson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday December 5th at the CHURCH. Entombment will be in Milton Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Tschetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.