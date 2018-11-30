July 15, 1920 - November 28, 2018
Richland Center, WI -- Ruth F. Collins, 98, of Richland Center, passed away on November 28, 2018, at Pine Valley Assisted Living. Ruth held the position of deputy county clerk for Richland County for 42 years from 1960 to 1982. Ruth was born July 15, 1920 to Hazel and Henry Learn of Edgerton, WI. She graduated from Edgerton High School, and studied for one year at a business school in Madison. Ruth worked for the Highway Trailer company in Edgerton as a bookkeeper, and there met her husband, Francis Collins. They were married in 1940, and took up residence in Janesville, WI, during the War, but moved to Richland Center with their three children in 1950, where two more children were added to the family.
Ruth worked briefly for the Richland County nurse, and then was hired for the county clerk's office the year following Bernal Coy's taking up the office. She was a Girl Scout leader, and an active bowler into her early eighties.
Ruth is survived by four children and their spouses: Judith Collins, Michael (Mary) Collins and Francis Collins of Richland Center, and Jan Collins of Durham, NC; also four grandsons: Brian (Julia) Collins of Seattle, Chris (Wen) Collins of Madison, Ben (Jamie) Collins of Baxter, MN and Curt (Jen) Collins of Indianapolis; as well as eight great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; son, Gregory and wife Lynn; sisters: Gertrude Olsen, Lucille Barlow, Doris Simonsen, Polly Teisberg; and brother, Bill Learn of Edgerton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.
The family would like to give special thanks to Philomena Poole and Jamie Ludwig and her staff at Pine Valley Assisted Living and Cathie Ryan for their wonderful support.
