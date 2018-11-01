October 7, 1935 - October 23, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Ruth Elva Rust, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Ruth was born October 7, 1935 in Leominster, MA, the daughter of the late Sumner E. and Ada P. (Arbo) Davidson. Ruth was affectionately known as "Billie" while growing up. When asked why she was called that, she said, "I think my Dad wanted another boy." Ruth graduated from high school in 1954, and started working as a telephone operator with the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. She met the "love of her life" while giving operator assistance to an Army serviceman, Charles Rust. They were married at the Pilgrim Congregational Church on July 14, 1956. Ruth continued to support her husband and family as it grew, while Charles went to college and graduate school. Her family finally settled in Janesville in 1965, as she continued as a telephone operator with the Bell phone system.
Ruth began working as a sales associate at a clock shop downtown, after the local telephone office closed. She then moved to the J.J. Smith's Jewelry on Milwaukee Street. During this time, Charles and Ruth developed the property known as Hackbarth Hills, installing a driving range, a miniature golf course, and a Par 3 Golf Course. Ruth worked behind the counter inside the clubhouse for several years, making several friends and acquaintances. She and Charles worked at their golf course until they retired to Arizona in the late 2000's. In 2016, after the passing of her beloved Charles, she returned to Janesville to be closer to her son. She has resided in Assisted Living and Memory Care at Huntington Place until her passing.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Faye Allard, of Westminster, MA; her son, Brent (Trisha) Rust, of Janesville; her four grandchildren: Justin (Alyse) Rust, of Menasha, WI, Robert (Wendy Rose Gould) Slaughter V, Jeffery (Adayla) Slaughter, both of Phoenix, AZ, and Jessica (fiance, Andrew Foss) Rust, of Janesville; two step-grandchildren, Katie (Steve) Murphy, of Milton, WI, and Taylor (fiancee, Spencer Warrenburg) Rich of Janesville; three great-grandchildren: Ellie Slaughter, and Lincoln and Amelia Rust. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Roxanne; her sisters: Marjorie, Charlotte, and Betty; and by her brother, Sumner E. Davidson, Jr.
A visitation for Ruth will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with a short prayer service following. Private burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruth's family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Huntington Place and to Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to Ruth on her long journey home.
