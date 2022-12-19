Ruth Ellen Wasson

January 21, 1949 - December 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ruth Ellen Wasson, age 73, of Janesville passed away on December 13,2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital. She was born in Janesville on January 21, 1949, the daughter of Stanley Sr. and Ada (Jenks) Garvin. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1967.

