Janesville, WI - Ruth Ellen Wasson, age 73, of Janesville passed away on December 13,2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital. She was born in Janesville on January 21, 1949, the daughter of Stanley Sr. and Ada (Jenks) Garvin. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1967.
Ruth was united in marriage to Robert A. Wasson on March 17, 1968. The marriage resulted in three children, Christopher, Corrinna and Nathaniel. In addition to being a homemaker, Ruth was employed as a dispatcher by Transport America until she retired.
Ruth loved quilting and knitting and had been a member of the Rock County Quilters Guild as well as the First Lutheran Church Quilters and Knitters. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and a former member of the Sons of Norway. Above all else, Ruth enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert Wasson; children, Christopher Wasson, Corrinna Tracy, Nathaniel (Belinda) Wasson; grandchildren, Brandon Wasson, Jarod Wasson, Chloe Wasson, Shaina Rodriguez, Meighan Tracy, Bowyn Tracy; great-grandchildren, Ishana Portales, Angelo Rodriguez, Liona Rodriguez, Henry Wasson; sister, Karen (Jan Brundidge) Garvin; brother, Michael Garvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Garvin Jr. and grandson, Gregiore Wasson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22,2022 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Thursday, December 22nd from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family prefers memorials be made to First Lutheran Church. The Wasson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com .
