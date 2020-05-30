August 25, 1947 - May 27, 2020
Maryville, TN -- Ruth Eileen Ilo, age 72, of Maryville, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. Ruth was born in Janesville, WI. She met her husband and raised her family in Makaha, HI, before moving to Maryville, TN. She loved her husband, family and kids. Ruth also loved crafting, cooking, reading and writing poetry. She was very loyal.
Ruth is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jerry Ilo Jr. and wife Jenn; daughters, Liana Vossen and Lisa (Dave) Murray; grandchildren: Lauren (Carlos) Martinez, Alyssa (Jeremy) Ritzert, Caitlin Murray, Margaret Murray, Matthew (Michelle) Vossen, Michael Vossen, Erica Ilo, Jerry Daniel Ilo; five great-grandchildren; three brothers; six sisters. She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Ilo, Sr.; grandson, Mackenzie Vossen; parents, Fred and Anne Mutchler; and brother, John Mutchler.
Family will have private services in Hawaii at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.