January 23, 1924 - April 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ruth Baltzer, age 95, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Dodge Co., GA, on January 23, 1924. The daughter of Felder and Vina (Giddens) Dykes. She married Paul Baltzer, Jr. on July 10, 1946, in Macon, GA.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Paul; three children: Dee (Don) Birschel, Lynne Baltzer, and Paul (Mary Lexa) Baltzer, III; grandchild, Ellen (Matt) Bratz; three great grandchildren: Gavin, Logan, and Bailey; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Clinton Dykes and Grace Peacock.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com