January 23, 1935 - March 23, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ruth B. Wille, age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born in Janesville on January 23, 1935, the daughter of William A. and Beatrice (Freeman) Richards. Ruth retired from Seneca Foods after 38 years of service. She loved to play bingo, gamble at the casino, travel, and play cards with her family.
Ruth is survived by 9 children: Betty (Dennis) Draeving, Lori (Lawrence) Draeving, Andrew Wille, Eric (Terri) Wille, Sandy (David) Draeving, Darlene (Carl) Van Skike, Sam (Kim) Wille, Tim Wille, and Mary (Gary) Ojala; 21 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Albert Wille; and 2 brothers, Paul and Glenn.
No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
MISS ME, BUT LET ME GO
When I come to the end of my journey
And the sun has set for me,
I want no tears in a gloom-filled room;
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little- but not too long
And not with your head hung low.
Remember the laughter that we once shared.
Miss me- but let me go.
For this is a journey that we all must take
And each must go alone.
It's all a part of the Father's plan
A step on our grand road to home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart,
Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrows by doing kindness.
Miss me- but let me go.