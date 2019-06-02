February 27, 1928 - May 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ruth Anna Reeths, 91, of Janesville passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI on May 7, 2019. Ruth was born in Marshfield, WI on February 27, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Lucille (Oestreich) Steinwagner. She grew up in Marshfield, and married John "Jack" Reeths in Marshfield on January 15, 1949. Three children were born from the marriage, Diane, Debra and Jeffrey. The family moved to Janesville in the 1950's because of Mr. Reeth's work. Ruth was a stay at home mom until her children were raised, and then went to work for a time in retail sales. The family enjoyed camping as the children grew up, and John and Ruth enjoyed traveling throughout the country with their camper following retirement. They also enjoyed spending winters in Gulf Shores AL. Ruth was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane (Dave) Grorud and Debra (Dale) Kersten; four grandchildren: Erin Grorud, Mara (Jon) Lipinski, Tavis Grorud, Kamra (Joe) Steudel; two great-grandchildren, Thea Lipinski and Theodore Steudel; her brother, Larry (Sharon) Steinwagner. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Reeths; her son, Jeffrey Reeths; her parents; and a brother, Edward Steinwagner; and a sister, Arlene Plath.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with Father Paul Ugo Arinze presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the Church. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Any monetary gifts to the family will be donated to Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclarson.com