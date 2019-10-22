December 17, 1950 - October 19, 2019

Darien, WI -- Ruth Ann Risseeuw, age 68, of Darien passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home in Darien. For most of her life, she fought the effects of a weak heart. The last year, Ruth battled with the effects of a stroke, and her battle ended on Saturday. Ruth was born in Elkhorn on December 17, 1950, to George and Laverne (Logterman) Friesema. She graduated from Badger High School. Ruth was united in marriage to Dean Risseeuw on November 27, 1971, in the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. She worked for Dr. Henning Chiropractor for 25 years, and Walworth Chiropractor until she retired in 2014. She continued to do bookwork for IDR Trucking.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dean; a son, Jeffrey (Cathy) Risseeuw, of Sun Prairie; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Megan; her mother, Laverne Friesema, of Lake Geneva; two siblings, Barbara (Clyde) Brumfield, of Delavan, and Robert (Pamela) Friesema, of Lake Geneva; mother-in-law, Delores (Jim) Risseeuw-Nordeng, of Clinton; two brother-in-laws, Ronald (Mary) Risseeuw and Gary (Angie) Risseeuw; two sister-in-laws, Debbie (Delmon) Kessler and Denise Risseeuw; and many aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her father, George; father-in-law, Ivan Risseeuw; and many aunts and uncles of the Logterman, Friesema, and Risseeuw families.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church and an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Clinton Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com