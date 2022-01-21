September 29, 1938 - January 17, 2022
Janesville, WI - Ruth Ann Peterson, age 83 of Janesville, WI formerly of Argyle, WI passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. She was born September 29, 1938, at her home in Lafayette County, WI the daughter of Alvin and Mabel (Thoreson) Peterson. Ruth was born and raised in the Argyle area. She attended the Owego Rural School and then graduate from Argyle High School in 1956. Following high school, Ruth attended the University of Wisconsin - Platteville where she attained her rural education diploma in 1958. She returned home and taught at Porter, Apple Branch and Biggs Schools. Ruth then returned to UW Wisconsin- Platteville where she attained her master's degree in Education and proudly taught 2nd and 3rd grade in Janesville at Laprairie, Happy Hollow and then Monroe Elementary School where she retired.
Ruth is survived by her 2 brothers: Sherman (Lorene) Peterson and Eugene Peterson both of rural Argyle; a brother-in-law: Orval Reed of South Wayne, WI; Nieces and nephews: Rhonda (David) Werren, Rodney (Christy) Reed, Lori (Roger) Vogel, Lisa (Jeff) Johnson, Ellen Phillips and Keith (JoAnn) Peterson. Many great nieces and nephews, many friends and teacher friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister: Leona Reed; one nephew: Robert Reed and sister-in-law Lee Peterson.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Wiota Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Questers (the antique group of Janesville), Bridge Clubs, Ajarea (Rock County Area Teachers), a lunch bunch and the Red Hatters. Family and friends were very important to her. She loved to play cards and travel. She and her father made a trip to Norway in 1977 where they visited relatives in the area. She traveled to seven continents: Australia, Hawaii and her last trip was to China. She went on several cruises including Alaska and the Caribbean. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, Wisconsin Badger Fan and attended the Rose parade and the Rose Bowl. She enjoyed making Rosettes and Stryl over the holidays. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday January 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church with Vicar Myron Crawford officiating. Burial will be in East Wiota Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday January 25, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Ruth's name.
Due to Covid-19 the family requests that all who attend the visitation and the funeral to please wear a mask when in attendance at the church.