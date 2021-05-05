Ruth Ann (Kutz) Clark

September 13, 1938 - May 1, 2021
Clinton, WI - Ruth Ann Clark (Kutz) of Clinton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 surrounded by all of her children, and prayed home by numerous friends and loved ones. She was 82 years old. She was born in Watertown, WI in 1938, the daughter of Leonard Otto Kutz and Bernice Ruth Kutz. Ruth touched so many lives, none more so than her six children. She was a beloved school teacher, spending the majority of her career in the Clinton School District. The joy she received from teaching led her to instructing English as a Second Language during her retirement, where she forged strong relationships that continued the rest of her life. As one former elementary student put it, "Thank you Mrs. Clark for your kindness and patience and that twinkle in your eye."
Her love of singing and her love of God were a thread throughout her life. She sang in church choirs, in local ensemble choirs, in a touring gospel choir, in duets over all the years with her sister Linda, and any other opportunity she could.
Ruth is survived by her children Bill, Mary, Leon and his wife Laura, Lewis and his wife Judy, Theresa Kim and her husband Adam, Andrew and his wife Elisa, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Ann (Eike) Kutz and Cathy (Belstner) Kutz, cousins, nephews, nieces, and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the kind staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital CICU unit for the ways they blessed us and our mom during her last hours.
Don't fear, I have called you by name and you are Mine. Isaiah 43:11
Ruth's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 7, 2021 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. A walk thru visitation for friends will take place on Friday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Clark family on our website.
Face masks and social distancing are required in Church.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 608-362-2000