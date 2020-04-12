October 17, 1932 - April 7, 2020
Bradenton, FL -- Ruth Ann Hanewall, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Bradenton, FL, where she has resided for 30 years. Ruth was born on October 17, 1932 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Hazel Wescott. She was a lifelong resident of Edgerton, and graduated from Edgerton High School. Ruth started working for Highway/Dorsey Trailer at the age of 16 as a receptionist, and was promoted numerous times during her tenure.
At the time of the plant's closure, she held the position of Director of Materials, and was the first woman to hold that title in the entire company. After the closure of the plant in 1989, Ruth and Bob moved to Bradenton Florida where she continued her career as the Director of Materials with Miller trailer until her retirement in 1998. Ruth married Robert Hanewall on July 7, 1956. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, and sang with the Sweet Adelines International, often traveling to numerous cities throughout the U.S. Ruth loved being around family and friends, her Green Bay Packers, bowling, Bob Seger and a good dirty martini. Ruth loved to travel, she went to Paris, on many cruises and trips to multiple destinations often with her long time friend, Lila Spike.
She is survived by her children: Tom (Jean), Steve (Julie), Tammy (Jeff Bartz) Bolden, Scott (Laurie) Hanewall, Mary Jo (Wayne) Skau and Jenny (Randy) Marnocha; her grandchildren: Tommy, Bruce Jon Jr, Brittany, Bailey, Bobby, Stevie, Andy, Adam and Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Emily and Indy Ruth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Hanewall; son, Mark Hanewall; son-in-law, Bruce Bolden; brothers, Bud and Rollin Wescott; and sister, June Tubbs.
A private family service will be held for Ruth, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. She will be missed by immediate family, extended family and many, many friends. Ruth will always be known for mothering all of her children's friends