Ruth A. (Urbanowski) Beggs

Janesville, WI - Ruth A. Beggs, age 95, of Janesville, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was born in Bradford Township on Feb. 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Templin) Urbanowski. She married James P. Beggs on June 7, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2003. Ruth loved baking, sewing and gardening. She was a charter member of St. William Catholic Church, Janesville.
She is survived by her 5 children: Coleen Humberg of South Whitley, IN, Rita (Charles) Gardner of Janesville, Patricia Harris of Janesville, Michael (Lisa) Beggs of Janesville, and Monica (Michael) Hurley of Evansville; 11 grandchildren: Lee, Gina, Malinda, Melissa, Dan, Holly, Kim, Ashley, Tanner, Noah and Audrey : 10 great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Urbanowski of Janesville; sister-in-law, Alice Urbanowski; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 infant sons; 2 sons-in-law, Richard Humberg and John Harris; siblings: Francis Lloyd, Anna Kuhlow, John Urbanowski, Alice Hoffman, Marie Dopkins, Rose Manthey, Isabelle Lloyd, Margaret Zey, Josephine Sullivan, George Urbanowski and Esther Noss.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Jim Leeser and Msgr. Jim Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. A Rosary Prayer Service will be held on Friday at 3:30 p.m. before the start of the visitation at the funeral home and everyone is welcome. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"The family would like to express a special thank you to Ruth's special caregivers who helped so much these past few years".
"DRIVE SLOW"
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Beggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.