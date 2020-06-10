Ruth A. Martin

Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely in the afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.