November 30, 1938 - June 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ruth A. Martin, 81, of Janesville, passed away at her home, surrounded by her daughters. She was born November 30, 1938 in Necedah, WI to the late Louis and Eva (DuRosher) Georgeson. Ruth met the love of her life at 18 years old. Pete was a sailor home on leave from the Navy. She married Lowell (Pete) E. Martin Jr. on September 21st, 1957 in Klamath Falls, OR. They started their life adventures as a military family, stationed across the United States. She as an amazing person, she became caregiver for Pete when he was ill for 11 years, while still caring for her three daughters. Pete preceded her in death on April 14th, 1980. She worked at Seneca for 10 years. She enjoyed listening to country music, collecting records, cds, and radios. She also loved snooping at rummage sales and thrift stores. Her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her greatest joy in life.
Ruth is survived by her children: Roxane (David) Webb, Terri (David) De Lap, Tracie (Neal) Taylor; her grandchildren: Tom (Ceirstin "Susie Q") Brikowski, Crystal (Richard) Mraz, Nikki (Derek) Ruth, Tiffany (Craig) Thompson, Alex (Priscilla) Taylor, Janel (Matt) Olson, Adam (Kenisha) Webb, Carrie (Brodie) Webb, Zach (Le Ann) Webb, Ryan (Suzannah) Comfort, and Rebecca (Eddie) Comfort; her great-grandchildren: Brailynn, Hailey, Owen, Olivia, Milo, Harrison, Ensley, Leland, Oliver, Porter, Lennon, Archer, Zoey, Blake, Brynnlee, and Addie; her siblings: Elaine Olson (Allen), Carol Wawroski, Lois Henley (Don), and Gail Jones (Rick); and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; father and mother, Louis Georgeson and Eva Leslie (Larry); siblings: Donald Georgeson, Raymond Georgeson, Bonnie Keena, Shirley Kleven, Paul Georgeson, and Wayne Georgeson; and her father and mother-in-law: Lowell Martin Sr., and Helen Martin.
A Memorial service will be held for her Wednesday, June 10th by her family. Memorials are appreciated.