March 24, 1937 - October 18, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Ruth A. Eisentraut passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. She was born March 24, 1937 in Walworth County, the daughter to the late Otto and Alma (Bjorklund) Eisentraut. Ruth was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. She is survived by her nieces and nephew. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers. Visitation will be held 9:00AM to 9:45AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets, WI. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Eisentraut Family.