Delavan, WI - Ruth A. Blakely, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. She was born in Waukesha on June 14, 1950 to Ben and Doris (Austin) Dibble. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1968 and attended two years at The University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Ruth was united in marriage to Willis Blakely on November 24, 1979. Ruth owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband Willis. She was also a member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church and sang in the church choir. Ruth also sang with the Southern Lakes Masterpiece Chorale. She enjoyed playing the violin, flute and the organ. Ruth also enjoyed gardening, spinning wool, and crocheting.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willis; two children, Susan Blakely, of Delavan, and Karen Blakely, of Madison; two grandchildren, Linda and Mary Blakely; and her brother Allan (Kathy) Dibble of New Mexico; and her sister in law Jean Dibble.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Art Dibble.
Visitation will be at 9:00 A.M. with services held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, the 25th of February, 2023 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.