June 14, 1950 - February 10, 2023

Delavan, WI - Ruth A. Blakely, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. She was born in Waukesha on June 14, 1950 to Ben and Doris (Austin) Dibble. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1968 and attended two years at The University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Ruth was united in marriage to Willis Blakely on November 24, 1979. Ruth owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband Willis. She was also a member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church and sang in the church choir. Ruth also sang with the Southern Lakes Masterpiece Chorale. She enjoyed playing the violin, flute and the organ. Ruth also enjoyed gardening, spinning wool, and crocheting.