Russell W. "Russ" Palmer

Janesville, WI - Russell "Russ" W. Palmer, 84, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, May 8, 2021. He was born April 18, 1937 in Bridgeport, WI to the late Walter and Hazel (Batchelor) Palmer. He graduated from high school in Patch Grove, WI. On June 28, 1958, Russ married the love of his life, Judy Budd in Mount Hope, WI.
Russ worked for 30 years with GM Janesville. He was a guitar player for the Afton Connection Band for many years and he loved music especially old country and western. He also enjoyed going to the Horseshoe Club to socialize. Rus also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing around in the garage, but you could always find him working on something.
Russell is survived by his wife of almost 64 years Judy Palmer; three children: Jeffrey Palmer of Janesville, Bonita (Patrick) Gotzinger of Stitzer, WI and Steven (Sandy Nelson) Palmer of Hunterville, NC; granddaughters: Nichole (Chad) Barlass and Jessica (Brady Lilly) Schumacher; grandsons: Benjamin (Selena) Conley and Brandon (Katie) Conley; eight great grandchildren; sister Ruth Conley; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Hazel; sisters: Virginia Kane, Pauline Parker, and Norma Huza; brothers James and William; and granddaughter Breanne Klar.
Funeral service for Russ will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Russ' family.
A thank you to the staff of Beloit Regional Hospice for your care and being there for Russ and his family.