May 29, 1962 - June 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Russell W. Kutz, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born in Beloit on May 29, 1962, the son of Wayne and Barbara (Oberley) Kutz. He was the production manager at Abbott Plastics & Supply Co. Russ was loved and respected by his friends and peers. He had a passion for machining, but mostly for teaching-machining, and various other shop related subject matter. He was an avid bicyclist, Packers fan, and social butterfly. His sense of humor endeared him to many. He carried that sense of humor with him into his final hours. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

Russell is survived by his son, Jeff Kutz; two step children, Sarah Becker and Josh Becker; three siblings: Edward (Darlene) Kutz, Rose (Bill) Frazier, and Deborah (Fred) Oswald; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Barbara Kutz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to The American Cancer Society. Our contributions can hopefully someday eliminate this horrific disease from society.