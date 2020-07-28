July 29, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Russell W. Freese, age 94 of Clinton, Wi died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his home. He was born July 29, 1925 to the late Harold and Pauline (Buckles) Freese. He was a lifelong resident of Clinton. Russell married Darlene (Krupke) on December 22, 1946 in Clinton, WI and she preceded him in death in 2016. They were married 69 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching sports of all types. Russell served his country as a radio operator mechanic gunner in the Army Air Forces in both World War II and the Korean War.
Russell is survived by his two children, Richard W. Freese of Woodbury, MN and Debra J. (Robert) Dinkel of Wausau, WI; his two granddaughters, Angela Freese of Woodbury, MN and Stephanie (Dana) Freese of Los Angeles, CA; and his great granddaughter, Kennedy LaBounty. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Hall and Beverly Freese.
A private graveside service in Clinton Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family is grateful to Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care, kindness and support.