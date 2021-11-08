September 8, 1936 - November 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Russell W. Burns, 85, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born on September 8, 1936 in Fayville, Illinois, where he was one of seven children. He has always had a strong bond with his siblings. Russ graduated from high school in Thebes, Illinois in 1955.
Russ worked for General Motors 30 years, until his retirement in January of 1989. He worked in construction on and off from 1957 until 2007. Russ was deeply dedicated and immersed in his faith.
He married his best friend Bonnie M. Vaughan on July 12, 1976. Russ loved to enjoy life to the fullest with Bonnie. Rarely did you see one of them without the other, enjoying 45 years of adventures together. Russ loved to travel with Bonnie. Together they traveled to 48 states in the USA, all of lower Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas. He was on a bowling league at El-Ra bowl for over 30 years. Russ joined UAW Horseshoes in 1987 and Beloit Horseshoe Club in 1989 and was a member for 32 years. Russ pitched in 26 World Horseshoe Tournaments and even won the World Champion for his Division in 1998.
Russ enjoyed being outdoors whether he was in the garden or hunting with family. He enjoyed woodworking and excelled at it. Russ loved music. He played the guitar and sang most of his life. He belonged to the Beloit Horseshoe pitchers pickers Band as well as playing along with many others.
Russ is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. Burns; his eight children: Russell L. Burns (Sue), Leah Tatman (Paul), Tammy Vogels (Gary), Michael Cass (Kathy), Patricia Branz (David), Randall Cass (Cheryl), Sara Cass (Thomas), and Kathryn Reynolds (Eric). Also his sixty-nine grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his brother, David Keelin (Karen) and his sisters: Juanita Parnell (Les Earl), Faye Light (Donald), and Judy Bryant (Theodore).
Russ was preceded by his parents, Gertrude and William Keelin, and, Ralph and Gertrude Burns; his brothers: Edward Burns and Arthur Burns and his granddaughters: Erin Cass and Tonya Howard.
Funeral Services will be held at Westside Baptist Church, Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online expressions of support and condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
"God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16