Russell O. Snyder

December 17, 1925 - February 28, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Russell Owen Snyder, age 95 of Janesville, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Janesville on December 17, 1925, the son of James E. and Eunice (Jerome) Snyder. He attended the Dillenbeck School, Janesville, Pilot Knob School, Hancock, Wis., and received a G.E.D. thru General Motors at the Janesville Vocational School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.
Russell married Ruth Evelyn Fenrich on April 25, 1953 at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. He was employed by General Motors from January 20, 1948 to December 23, 1979, when he retired from the materials department. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was a member of Janesville IOOF Lodge # 90 and Wisconsin IOOF Lodge # 14 for over 50 years. He served as a tour guide at General Motors for 16 years following his retirement. He was a member of the Thursday Noon Optimist Club for several years and a member of UAW Local # 95.
Russell Snyder is survived by two daughters, Yvonne A. (Robert) Prochazka of Janesville and Kristine L. Chavez of Janesville; four grandchildren, Nathanial (David) Prochazka Kinnetz, Nicole Prochazka, Rachel (Aaron) Frerichs, and Gerald W. (Mandy) Litzler; six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Nicholas Prochazka, Julia and Allison Frerichs, and Lucy and Abigail Litzler; brothers and sisters, Steven (Patty) Snyder of Oklahoma, Marie (Klaus) Stendebach of Missouri, Dallas (Pam) Snyder of Georgia, Dale Snyder of Missouri, Maxine Ryan of Nebraska, and George Snyder of Minnesota.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Snyder on September 9, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Raymond Chavez; sister, Eleanor Hardy; brothers, James Snyder, Orville Snyder, infant brother Donald Snyder and sister-in-law, Dorothy Snyder.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. until Noon at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, March 5th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Michael Rahlf officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville with military rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
