June 12, 1944 - January 20, 2019

Milton, WI -- Russell O. Dillinder, age 74, of Milton, WI, died peacefully and went to be with his beloved wife, Doris on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Janesville on June 12, 1944, the son of Frank and Ruth (Limber) Dillinder. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1962. He was a member of the U.S. Army from June 15, 1965 to June 14, 1967, where he served as a military policeman. Russell was employed by General Motors prior to his retirement. He married Doris Radtke on June 11, 1965 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2007. Following retirement, Russell and Doris resided part of the time in Mesa, AZ, as well as in Milton until her health failed. Russ will be remembered for his love of nice cars. He owned many, driving his "Red Corvette" up to his final days.

He will be greatly missed by his two sons, Shane (Charity) Dillinder and Todd Dillinder; five grandchildren: Jenna, Ethan, Trevor, Dustin and Jordan.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Rev. Collette Gould will officiate. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville assisted the family.