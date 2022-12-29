Avalon, WI - Russell K. Wetmore, age 95, stepped into glory on December 25, 2022, from Golden Years in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was born in Bradford Township on April 11, 1927, the son of John and Mabel (Taylor) Wetmore. Russ graduated from Clinton High School in 1944 and served in the US Army from February 1951 to February 1953 where he earned a trophy for sharpshooting. In 1977 Russ married Cherry Peterson of Walworth and together they traveled all 50 states. Russ was a member of Calvary Community Church in Lake Geneva.
Russ was a longtime resident of Rock Prairie and was known for his ability to fix anything, his vast knowledge of International Harvester trucks, his collection of parts and vehicles at the salvage yard, heading out with his homemade wrecker, hauling anhydrous ammonia, his ready heart to serve people, and his willingness to help however needed. Russ was a longtime owner of Wetmore Trucking company, a driver for the Ruan Trucking Company, and a coach driver for Jones Bus Company.
Russ is survived by his wife, Cherry, and many others who loved him.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, December 30, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Another visitation will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 31, 2022, at CALVARY COMMUNITY CHURCH, N 2620, Harris Rd, Lake Geneva, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by a light luncheon.
Interment will follow in Emerald Grove Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Cervenka will officiate.