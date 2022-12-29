Russell K. Wetmore

April 11, 1927 - December 25, 2022

Avalon, WI - Russell K. Wetmore, age 95, stepped into glory on December 25, 2022, from Golden Years in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was born in Bradford Township on April 11, 1927, the son of John and Mabel (Taylor) Wetmore. Russ graduated from Clinton High School in 1944 and served in the US Army from February 1951 to February 1953 where he earned a trophy for sharpshooting. In 1977 Russ married Cherry Peterson of Walworth and together they traveled all 50 states. Russ was a member of Calvary Community Church in Lake Geneva.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Wetmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.