January 17, 1926 - June 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Russell Jenks, age 94, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born in Naper, NE, on January 17, 1926, the son of Ralph and Myrtle Mae (Maddox) Jenks. His parents moved to Wisconsin when he was young and he was raised around Edgerton and Indianford. He entered the Army and spent two years in the 13th Airborne Infantry division during WWII. He married Kahtleen Schensky on January 10, 1948, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hope, WI. Russell worked as a meter reader and in the service department for WP&L (Alliant) a utility company for 35 years. After retirement, he and his wife traveled within the United States and abroad, they moved to Tomahawk for 20 years, and returned to Janesville in 2010. He was a kind, loving, and devoted husband and father. He loved fishing, gardening, and working outdoors. Russell absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed puttering, and was a jack of all trades. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He had a dry sense of humor, and used it to tease his children, grandchildren, and wife.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 72 plus years, Kahtleen; two children, John (Carol) Jenks and Linda (John) Cottier; AFS/Exchange students, Gillian (Freestone) and Connie Jespersen; grandchildren, Nicole (Tim) May and Trisha (Steve) Mauritz; great-grandchildren, Sebastian May and Olivia Mauritz; adopted great-grandchildren, Melody Cottier and Anna Cottier; sister, Marion D'Angelo; brother, Robert (Bettie) Jenks; cousins; nephews; and nieces; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Gutbrod; brother, Roland (Elaine) Jenks; brother-in-law, Alex D'Angelo; and adopted great-grandchild, Eddie Jenks.
Private Family Services will be held on July 1, 2020, Pastor Bruce Gray will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Parking Lot Project, 1422 Center Avenue, Janesville, WI 53546.
The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for the excellent care and assistance given to Russell.