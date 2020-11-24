September 8, 1974 - November 19, 2020
Janesville, WI - Russell J. Tabbert, age 46, passed away at home on November 19, 2020. He was born in Janesville on September 8, 1974, the son of George and Alice (Tabbert) Bailey. He worked as delivery driver for Chambers and Owens. Russell enjoyed playing cards with family, bowling, and was a HUGE Hank Williams Jr. fan, seeing him in concert more than 140 times.
Russell is survived by his parents; 2 brothers, Paul (Spring) Bailey of Janesville and Christopher (Abigail) Bailey of Bartlett, IL; 2 sons, Connor and Haydon; nieces and nephews: Keagan, Kohen, Kason, Amiellia, and Lillian; brother in law, Benjamin Stricklin; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.