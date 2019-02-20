August 23, 1944 - February 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Russell J. Lucht, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. He was born in Madison on August 23, 1944, the son of John and Agnas (nee Schommer) Lucht. Russell was a 1962 graduate of Madison East High School, and went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Machinist for Giddings and Lewis, retiring in 2004 at the age of 59. Russell spent his free time either hunting, gardening, camping, and cooking. He was a good man, and his family will cherish his memories forever.

Russell is survived by four children: Naomi (Dennis) Edwards, Shawn William (David Lucia) Lucht, Stephanie (Steven) Holmes, and Kimberly Jean Lucht; former spouse and friend, Lois Gillis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla (Dale) Gessler and Jayne (Curtis) Walters; and very special friend, Faye Fischer. He is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Danyetta Germaine Lentz; brother, Doug Lucht; and grandchildren: Scotty, Nicole, and Jeremiah.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com