Russell J. Lucht

August 23, 1944 - February 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Russell J. Lucht, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. He was born in Madison on August 23, 1944, the son of John and Agnas (nee Schommer) Lucht. Russell was a 1962 graduate of Madison East High School, and went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Machinist for Giddings and Lewis, retiring in 2004 at the age of 59. Russell spent his free time either hunting, gardening, camping, and cooking. He was a good man, and his family will cherish his memories forever.

Russell is survived by four children: Naomi (Dennis) Edwards, Shawn William (David Lucia) Lucht, Stephanie (Steven) Holmes, and Kimberly Jean Lucht; former spouse and friend, Lois Gillis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla (Dale) Gessler and Jayne (Curtis) Walters; and very special friend, Faye Fischer. He is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Danyetta Germaine Lentz; brother, Doug Lucht; and grandchildren: Scotty, Nicole, and Jeremiah.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse