Fort Atkinson, WI - Russell J. Biskupski, 50, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Russell was born November 12, 1971, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Roger and Sharon (Finney) Biskupski. He received his diploma from Whitewater High School in 1990, but attended Lakeland School in Elkhorn. Russell worked several odd jobs including grounds keeping at UW-Whitewater and was always willing to help anyone he could. In his free time, he enjoyed driving his car and listening to his CDs, especially classic country. Russell also liked fishing, snowmobiling, being on his phone, and socializing with whoever he could. He would talk to anyone about anything for as long as he could, and Russell knew everyone around town. Russell's friendly and kind spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Russel is survived by his mother, Sharon Vitkus of Jefferson; siblings: Randy (Denise) Biskupski of Gurnee, IL, Rodney (Ronda) Biskupski of Jefferson, Harmony Biskupski of Fort Atkinson; nephews: Danny, Eean and Miles Biskupski; and niece, Ashley Biskupski. Russell is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Russell is preceded in death by his father, Roger Biskupski in 2017; and other relatives.
An Open House honoring Russell's life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.