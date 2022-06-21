Russell I. Latto

Elkhorn, WI - Russell I. Latta, 89, died on Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at his home. He was born December 23, 1932 in South Beloit, IL, the son of the late Cecil and Mytle (Colby) Latta. Russell served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Adams on April 11, 1969 in Woodstock, IL. Russell served on the Elkhorn Fire Department. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether he was fishing or taking care of his lawn. Russell was a truck driver and owned Latta Trucking. He was a heavy machine operator for BR Amon and Mann Brothers, He worked part time in the winter for the Town of LaFayette plowing snow. He also drove coach bus for Jones Coach Travel.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol, his daughter, Elizabeth Latta, and granddaughter, Amanda Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Allan and his sister, Catherine.
Private Family Services were held with Military Honors at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Latta Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Latto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
