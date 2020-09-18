April 5, 1962 - September 3, 2020
Hillsboro/Janesville, WI -- Russell Gene Sharp, age 58, of Hillsboro, WI passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, while on a hunting trip in Meeker, CO. Russ was born in Beloit on April 5, 1962, the son of Earl and Agnes Sharp. He grew up in Janesville, was Baptized and Confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church, and graduated from Parker High School in 1980. He worked for General Motors in Janesville and Fort Wayne, IN for 30 years; then another 7 years with the Village of Orfordville Maintenance Department. He married Margie Higginbotham on April 14, 1984, in Janesville, and later had two daughters while living in Indiana. Russ and Margie had just started their dream of retirement in the beautiful countryside of Hillsboro. He loved to ice fish, hunt Wisconsin turkey and deer, and made several trips out of state to hunt antelope, mule deer, bear, wild boars, and elk. Wisconsin Badgers basketball and football was never missed, nor the Packers. Russ was always there to help a relative, neighbor, or friend with anything.
Russ is survived by his wife, Margie; two daughters, Samantha (Shawn White) Sharp and Michelle (Marshall) McKeown, both of Janesville; three sisters: Cathryn (Gary) Melby of South Beloit, IL, Sandra (Richard) Krueger and Lecia (Dale) Heitsman of Janesville; stepsister, Sandy (Mike) Barbour of Macon, GA; stepbrother, Sherman (Judy) Buroker of Beloit; sister-in-law, Karen Sharp of Peru, IN; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Sharp; mother, Agnes Sharp-Buroker; stepfather, Clifford Buroker; two brothers, Roger Sharp and Rick Sharp; and nephew, Jason Sharp.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, 1770 E. Racine St., Janesville. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and the Colorado Search and Rescue Association. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com