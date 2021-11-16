Russell Duane "Russ" Phillips

Evansville, WI - Russell "Russ" Duane Phillips lost his battle with Alzheimer's at age 77 on Saturday November 13, 2021 in the presence of someone he loved. He was born in Beloit, Wi. to Charles Phillips and Eleanor (Phillips) Drake on March 10, 1944. Russ married Connie Fiedler on September 5, 1970. He enjoyed many hobbies through the years but his pride and joy was the sailboat he built and he loved sailing the Wisconsin Lakes. He really enjoyed traveling the country seeing all 50 States. Russ is survived by his wife of 51 years Connie, his children; Daphnie Phillips, Denice (Jeremy) Raatz, Daniel (Holly) Phillips, and Duane Phillips. Grandchildren include Samantha Raatz, Mason Raatz, and Delilah Bennett. Sisters; Char (Del) Donaldson, and Cindi Scoggins and step brother Larry (Carol) Wilkins. Good friends Cori, Krysa and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, step mother Lorraine Phillips and grandson Phillip. A celebration of Life will be held from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Friday November 26, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Military Honors following provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville.
