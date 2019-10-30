October 1, 1950 - October 26, 2019

Allen's Grove, WI -- Russell Dale Campbell, 69, of Allen's Grove, WI, passed away comfortably at home on October 26th, 2019. Russ was born in Leon, IA to Wanda and Clarence Campbell on October 1, 1950. He graduated from Orangeville High School, Orangeville, IL., and married Cheryl on June 22, 2002 in Janesville, WI. He worked for many employers in his adult life, mostly driving truck and as a mechanic. Russ and his family were very proud of his 30 years sobriety through AA. He was involved in several car clubs. Spending time with his wife, children's families, his friends, and being around classic cars all brought him great joy.

Russ is survived by his wife, Cheryl; by Mike (Bev) Campbell, Kenneth (Brenda) Campbell, Melanie Johnson, Bonnie Campbell, Jeff (Sharon) Lewis, Deb (Ed) Heim, Cheryl (John) Yeager, Andy Lewis, Chris (Robin) Lewis, Clarence "Stevie" Campbell, Dan (Rhonda) Lewis; children: Joy (Steve) Blum, Jamie Campbell, Shayne (Melissa) Campbell, Misti (Sgt. Ryan) DeWeerd, Sgt.(retired) Kelly (Jessica) Campbell; stepchildren Jennifer (Tim) Keithly, Julie (Mike) Driscoll, and Jacob Kieselburg; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; aunt, Charlene (late Sid) Eddy; countless nieces and nephews; and life-long friend, Al (Janie) Buisker. Pallbearers will be Jamie Campbell, Shayne Campbell, Kelly Campbell, Jacob Kieselburg, Mike Driscoll, Chris Lewis. Russ is preceded in death by two infant sons, Russell and Joseph; his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Lee Lewis; his father, Clarence; brother, Curtis; infant sister, Barbara; and brothers, Kelvin, and Steve Lewis.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with funeral services immediately thereafter at Delavan United Methodist Church, 213 S. 2nd Street, Delavan, WI, Pastor Maribel Celiz officiating. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Delavan, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Leo (Beloit Memorial), Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Woundcare Clinic.