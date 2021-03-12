Russell Clarence Hodge

September 21, 1925 - February 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Russell Hodge ended his earthly adventure on February 24, 2021. Even at 95, it took a broken hip and Covid to finally slow him down. He lived his life looking for tomorrow, and was never held back by the past.
He was born September 21, 1925 in Koshkonong, WI. Growing up on a farm, he learned to look for fun and exciting things to do. Like many of his peers, he enlisted at age 17 immediately after Pearl Harbor. After naval training at Great Lakes, he was shipped by aircraft carrier to Hawaii. One would think that his love of water crystallized there. He would never be far from the water again. Upon his discharge from the navy, he married Violet Smith in 1946. For 67 years, she joined him on many of his adventures and supported him in most others.
He spent his summers in or on the water most of his life. From bluegills to muskie, he chased the fish wherever he could. Fishing stories were many and impressive. A mounted muskie, not his biggest, adorns the mantle.
His love of the water also led him to Scuba diving. He had many exciting stories of sharks, barracuda, and Morey eels. When he had a cottage on Lauderdale Lakes, he used his diving to scout the lake bottom for spawning beds. He could tell you where and how many fish were on each bed. He also joined the Fire Department Rescue dive team.
Russ was also an avid hunter. Being a great shot, he brought home game to eat from every season. His wife Vi, a great cook, only asked that he clean it and have it ready for the pan. For bird hunting, he had hunting dogs that he trained. His Irish Setters were inseparable from him and loved the lake as much as he did. When they were in the yard, they knew the lot lines and never strayed beyond.
In addition to outdoor fun, he also enjoyed competing. He spent many years on bowling teams in Whitewater. The old pictures show some seriously spiffy team members with their ties. At some point, he picked up a love of tennis. That interest may have come from his nephew Dell "Junior" Olson who amazingly could have been mistaken as his twin brother as they aged. He played as often as he could until he felt a weak knee was too limiting. So at the age of 89, he switched to Pickle ball. Then at 92, after playing 3 hours, he said he felt a little more tired than usual. Doctors concluded he needed a heart valve. The friends he made in these sports were life-long. They still met socially when they could.
Coming indoors, he turned to playing games, especially cards. He was extremely savvy at all games, but poker and euchre were the money games these past few years. He played aggressively and expected everyone at the table to know how the games were to be played.
He was a man that championed the phrase "work to live." Russ and Vi found a way to bring their family anywhere they wanted to go - whether camping in The Keys, Yellowstone, Gulf Shores, at the lake, or up north. Many of these were in the company of Nancy and Jack Cummings or Harold and Mary Smith. They got there and had a good time with many stories to tell.
Having a daughter was never an issue for activities. Sandy went with him on most of his adventures. She joined him in hunting, fishing, Scuba diving, playing tennis, and loving the outdoors.
A big fan of music, he would always listen to polkas and big band when he could. Lawrence Welk was still a visitor every Saturday night. He would travel to polka concerts when he could and always looked for a chance to find a dance partner.
I don't know if he thought about being 95, but despite a heart valve, bad knee, and hearing loss, he refused to let anything slow him down. He went down a water slide for the first time at age 93. More than once. Even the hearing loss was blamed on diving in Lake Superior's super cold water. I think his favorite time was working as a traveling collector after the factory closed. He got to drive all around the country seeing new places and talking to new people. Russ was an extraordinary person who will be greatly missed, but always fondly remembered.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; his sister, Irene; and many in-laws; and his parents Clarence and Hazel Hodge. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Harold Smith and wife, Mary Smith; his daughter, Sandy (Alan) Thies; his grandchildren, Drew (Bridget Molloy), and Darren (Rimma); his great-grandchildren, Leon and Felina; in-laws; and many special nephews and nieces.
There will be a family grave side service in August when the grandchildren will be able to be in attendance.