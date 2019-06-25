June 26, 1939 - December 15, 2018

Clinton, WI -- Russell "Buck" Van Zandt died peacefully with family, after battling Parkinson's for 20+ years. Russell passed at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the age of 79. Buck was born in Beloit on June 26, 1939, to parents, Henry Van Zandt and Helen Calendar. He grew up in Shopiere, WI, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1957. Buck then served his country in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He eventually retired from the Naval Reserves after 20+ years of dedicated service. Upon returning from service, he married the true love of his life, Mary Doubleday, in 1964. Buck and Mary then had twin boys that came as a bit of a surprise, because they were aware of Marc but got Ron as a bonus. Both sons remember him as a kind, gentle, driven and somewhat patient father who always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. After marrying, Buck started a career working for Beloit Corporation. He continued his education while working at Beloit Corporation. He became a respected, distinguished and brutally honest Manufacturing Engineer in his 34 year career. Buck was accomplished at machining, drafting and computer programming. These skills where illustrated by his home that he built by hand. He also drafted the plans and was an integral part of the building of the Mission Church and School in Naco, Mexico. Buck was always an active and dedicated member of the church serving in multiple positions, multiple mission trips, and always donating time and money without ever asking for recognition. He was truly a silent partner with God. Buck was loved by family and friends. He often displayed his generosity and love through his actions, and volunteering for Cub Scouts, Little League Baseball, and endless church functions just to name a few.

Buck is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, in Clinton, WI; his sons, Ron (and Jen) of Minneapolis, MN and Marc (and Shelia) in Clinton; grandson, Ian Van Zandt of Clinton; sister, Sheron Mina, of Janesville, WI. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Roger and Bob, of Janesville.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Sweet Allyn Park in Shopiere, WI. Buck grew up here, and Sweet Allyn Park was always dear to him. There will be a short ceremony at the beginning of the celebration. We invite friends and family to share stories at the beginning of the celebration at 1 p.m. The celebration is an open house, and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Buck's life at any time during the afternoon.

