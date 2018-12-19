June 26, 1939 - December 15, 2018
Tucson, AZ -- Russell "Buck" Van Zandt died peacefully with family after battling Parkinson's for 20+ years. Buck passed a at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the age of 79. Buck was born in Beloit on June 26, 1939 to parents Henry Van Zandt and Helen Calendar. He grew up in Shopiere, WI, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1957. Buck then served his country in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He eventually retired from the Naval Reserves after 20+ years. Upon returning from service, he married the true love of his life, Mary Doubleday, in 1964. Buck and Mary then had twin boys. They got Marc first but, got Ron as a bonus. Both of his sons remember him as a kind, gentle, driven and somewhat patient father, who always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. After being married, Buck started a career working for Beloit Corporation. He continued his education while working at Beloit Corporation. He became a respected, distinguished and brutally honest Senior Manufacturing Engineer within his 34 year career. Buck was accomplished at machining, drafting and computer programming. These skills where illustrated by his home that he built by hand. He also drafted the plans, and was an integral part of construction of the Mission Church and School in Naco, Mexico. Buck was always an active and dedicated member of the church, serving in multiple positions, multiple mission trips and always donating time and money without ever asking for recognition. He was truly a silent partner with God. Buck was loved by family and friends. He often displayed his generosity and love through his actions and by volunteering for Cub Scouts, Little League Baseball, and endless church functions just to name a few.
Buck is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, of Tucson, AZ; his sons, Ron (Jen) of Minneapolis, MN, and Marc (Shelia) of Clinton, WI; grandson, Ian Van Zandt of Clinton; sister, Sheron Mina of Janesville, WI. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Roger and Bob of Janesville.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wedsneday, December 19, 2018, 2 p.m., at the Tucson Meadows Club House. Dr. Larry Correll will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Buck's life. A second Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date to be announced in June 2019 in Wisconsin, when Mary returns with Buck to lay him in his final resting place in Emerald Grove Cemetery. This date and location will be announced, and all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory to the TMC Hospice Endowment, 5301 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 86712 www.tmcfoundation.org - click on donate now
The family would like to thank all the caregivers, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and the wonderful staff at Peppi's House for their caring supportive love and dedication to Buck.
