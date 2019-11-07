October 27, 1934 - November 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Russell A. Rieck, age 85, of Janesville, previously of Jefferson, went home to heaven on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Janesville. He was born on October 27, 1934 in Watertown, WI, son of the late Arthur and Ruby (Vincenz) Rieck. Russell was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson High School. He graduated from the Dale Carnegie Course at the Madison Business College; School of Real Estate, earning the award for Human Relations. Russell married Norma Zade of Lake Mills on October 22, 1955 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They had three children: twin sons, Thomas and James, and a daughter Teresa. He later married Judy Habeck of Jefferson on October 25, 1969 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson; she passed away on October 7, 1986. He then married Corrine Henke of Janesville on October 19, 1996 at St. John's Lutheran Church; she passed away on August 3, 2000. Russell and Marion Wellnitz were married on August 14, 2004 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Russell served his country for 4 years as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during and after the Korean War, with 15 months of overseas duty. Russell worked for 42 years at Stoppenbach Sausage Company, and later for Doskocil foods after they purchased Stoppenbach. Russell attended schools on management and meat processing at the University of Georgia, UW-Wisconsin and any other educational venues. He retired as plant production manager on December 1, 1996. During Russell's career, his heart was always concerned for his employee's welfare, and he became a certified councilor. Russell became very active in his church, faithfully serving his lord as a member of the Stewardship board and as president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Lake Mills. Later, when he moved to Jefferson, he served at St. John's Lutheran Church as an elder member of the Stewardship board, and served as a president of the congregation. Russell was also a longtime member and volunteer of many organizations including, the American Legion Post 164 of Jefferson, where he served as a past commander; VFW Post 1621 of Janesville, WI; Marine Corps League; DAV Blackhawk Chapter #39; UW Alumni Association; the Moose Lodge 2243 of Glendale, AZ; Elks Lodge #2559 of Sun City, AZ; the American Legion boy's baseball team for 7 years; Jefferson's Tomorrow's Hope organization; and was involved with Jefferson's 1st American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. He served on the board of directors for the Jefferson Chambers of Commerce, and the American Cancer Society's Southern Wisconsin unit. After retirement, he wintered in Sun City, AZ for several years, while he was there he volunteered with the Veterans Administration for 7 years, and for the Sun Dial Men's Club Bingo Program. He was a member of the Conro Association and the La Societe Des 40 Hommes ET 8 Chevauk, which is a veteran's charitable organization. Russell was honored to have a nurse's training scholarship named after him by this organization. He was a Green Bay Packer fan, and a UW season ticket holder for many years, which he truly enjoyed.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Marion Wellnitz of Janesville; son, James Rieck of Oconomowoc; daughter, Teresa Mitchell of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren: Zack Mitchell, Josh Uhing, Matthew (Katherine) Rieck, Amanda (fiance Michael Rinaldi) Rieck; great-grandchildren: Emi Talavera-Uhing, Jeron Frey, Rosemary Rieck; stepchildren, Teresa (Earl) Arrowood of Milton, and Thomas (Julie) Trudeau of Janesville; step-grandchildren: Anna Cullen, Andrew Cullen, Bobby Cullen, Ryan Trudeau, Megan (Ben) Crary, Kylie Trudeau; step great-grandchildren, Draven Arrowood and Remy Trudeau; nieces and nephews: Scott (Cindy) Howard, Mark Rieck, Michelle (Charley) Braun, Sharie (Reuben) Guerra, Karen Sickels; and many relatives and other friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Judy and Corrine; son, Thomas Rieck; brothers, Paul Rieck and Ronald (Anita) Rieck; sister, Mary Raffini; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Rieck.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Matthew Krenke and Rev. Mark O. Bartsch officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, at the church, from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery with Military Honors. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.