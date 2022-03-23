Evansville, WI - Russell Rudy Jeske, age 82, of Evansville, WI, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 19th 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Cecil, WI, to Gilbert and Lelia Jeske, the second of six children. Russell enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He graduated from Oconto Falls High School. On October 6th, 1962, he married Betty Greatsinger. Russell worked for Walnut Grove as a Sales Service Representative for 25 years. He then worked for Cargill for 5 years. He was a Snowmobile Safety Instructor. After his retirement, Russell loved volunteering for the food pantry at Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet. The Evansville Pantry was his favorite place to volunteer. He enjoyed visiting with the staff and the patrons, whom he held in a high regard. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Russell had many hobbies which included collecting antique cars, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and gardening. He taught his children and grandchildren how to drive and provided them with cars. He loved them very much.
Russell his survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Greatsinger); his children: Toni Jeske, Kim Sloan and Garry Jeske; his five grandchildren: Anna(Justin) Graham, Curtis Graham, Dylan (Mackenzie) Mcvay, Trevor (Kim) Sloan, Elaine(Matthew) Crandall, Lauren and Liana Jeske; great-grandchildren: Anthony and William Everett, Charlie Mcvay, Makayla and Cole Crandall; extended great-grandchildren, Mystique and Caydan Ahline; sister, Orphie (Loren) Hamilton; brothers: Leroy (Edith) Jeske, Arnold (Susan) Jeske, Tom (Jean) Jeske; and many nieces and nephews. Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Lelia; sister, Stella Dunahee; sister-in-law, Geraldine Greatsinger; brother-in-law, William(Bill) Greatsinger; and son-in-law, Jay Sloan.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Friday March 26, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Dan Whitford officiating. Military Honors will follow the service provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the caregivers who helped with Russell's care. Especially Brenda from Aspire and Cindy from Homeinstead. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Russel Jeske as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
