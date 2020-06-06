January 18, 1943 - June 2, 2020
Lake Como, WI -- Rudolph "Rudy" Anderson, 77, of Lake Como, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was born to the William and Stella (Kosup) Anderson on January 18, 1943 in Chicago, IL. He married Valerie Tresnak in August of 1987 in Lake Como, WI and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2016. Rudy was retired from United Airlines.
He is survived by his daughter, Belinda Harris; grandchildren, Melissa and Michael Loranger; sister, Phyllis Granahan; brother, Bill (Linda) Anderson. Also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Estelle.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday June 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Due to recent health concerns, we are still observing social distancing - please take note that we are allowing 50 people into the funeral home at a time to give condolences. Thank you for your cooperation. Private Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.