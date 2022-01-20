Janesville, WI - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rudolph Alvin "Rudy" Anderson of Janesville, WI, a loving and devoted Husband, Father Figure, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend.
He was born January 6, 1958, in Belzoni Mississippi, to Mack Henry Anderson Sr. and Mary Davis-Anderson.
He attended Humphreys County High School located in Belzoni, MS, where he graduated in 1970. He then went to Alcorn State University graduating in 1974, where he received a degree in music. Rudolph began to travel playing with local bands between Mississippi and Chicago, IL. In 1984, Rudolph received his CDL after completing his course requirements in the state of Mississippi, he then began to drive nation wide. In 1998, he relocated to Janesville, WI. Where he met the love of his life, Jewel (Lou).
Rudolph leaves to cherish many loving memories, Step-daughter Kimberly Heaps, Step-son Benjamin (Samantha) Chaney; Grandkids: Jennah, Paytin, Ami, Raelyn and Ava; Brothers: Robert (Ollie) Anderson, Willie (Sue) James Anderson, Dwight (Lisa) Anderson Sr.; Brothers in law: Kenneth (Linda) Melvin, Michael (Pat) Melvin, Robert (Kathleen) Melvin; Sisters in law: Michelle (David) Carstensen, Linda (Gary) Crank, Carol (Duane) Nida, Lucille Richardson, Jeniffer Williams. A loving wife of 20 years whom he adored whole heartedly Lou "Jewel" Anderson. A host of nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Mack Henry Anderson Sr., his mother Mary Davis-Anderson and his brother Mack Henry Anderson Jr; brothers in law, Alan Melvin, Ronnie Melvin and Wilmer Thurow.
Private visitation and service will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. At 10am, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 a balloon release will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
