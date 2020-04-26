October 28, 1929 - April 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ruby Marie Bladorn, age 90, of Janesville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was born in Stuart, IA, on Oct. 28, 1929, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Taylor) Putney. Ruby married Donald Bladorn on March 6, 1948 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2002. Ruby helped her husband, Don at their farm on Plymouth Church Road where they raised their family. In 1995, they moved to Janesville where she helped her son, Dale at his mini golf and driving range as well with her daughter, Marie at her flower shop. Ruby was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She and Don enjoyed their retirement and spent many years traveling to Florida, Canada, as well as overseas. She bowled in leagues and golfed in her younger years. In Florida she became involved in shuffleboard and that was something she excelled in! She and Don won many tournaments which lead to her being inducted into the Hall of Fame for Shuffleboard. Ruby was also a member of the VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her 4 children: Dale (Billy Kay) Bladorn, Don (Cindy) Bladorn, Laurie Bladorn Stocker, and Marie (Tom) Bladorn Freier; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; and 2 sisters, Fern and Sherry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Judy; and brother, Carl. Private family services will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Plymouth Cemetery, Hanover. A public celebration of her life will take place as the Covid 19 pandemic conditions change. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
"I'm Going Home"